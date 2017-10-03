Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Raises Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 106.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,547 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48,762 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4,150.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) traded down 0.60% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.13. 108,275 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post $0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Hoyt sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $121,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet M. Hansen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $205,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,417.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBCT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 target price on People’s United Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded People’s United Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.50 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company of People’s United Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

