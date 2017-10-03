Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Increases Stake in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in United Continental Holdings were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Continental Holdings by 4,642.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,075,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,559,382,000 after purchasing an additional 21,609,536 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,840,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,214,000 after buying an additional 1,324,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,706,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,708,664,000 after buying an additional 930,321 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,144,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,149,000 after buying an additional 608,570 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 972,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,200,000 after buying an additional 555,304 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) traded up 1.3406% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.2401. The company had a trading volume of 290,853 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.4621 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average is $70.77. United Continental Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $83.04.

United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.44. United Continental Holdings had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. United Continental Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings, Inc. will post $6.27 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Continental Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of United Continental Holdings in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

In other United Continental Holdings news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 15,000 shares of United Continental Holdings stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.87 per share, with a total value of $898,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,818.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Continental Holdings Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates flights from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

