Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Kate Spade & Co (KATE)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in Kate Spade & Co (NYSE:KATE) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,816 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Kate Spade & Co were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KATE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kate Spade & Co by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,197,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $188,551,000 after acquiring an additional 188,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kate Spade & Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,072,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,238,000 after purchasing an additional 146,677 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kate Spade & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,188,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kate Spade & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,549,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kate Spade & Co by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,300,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,676,000 after purchasing an additional 114,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

KATE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kate Spade & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kate Spade & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kate Spade & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Shares of Kate Spade & Co (KATE) remained flat at $18.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 7,789,960 shares of the company were exchanged. Kate Spade & Co has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25.

Kate Spade & Co Profile

Kate Spade & Company is engaged in the design and marketing of a range of accessories and apparel. It operates through three segments. The KATE SPADE North America segment consists of the Company’s kate spade new york and JACK SPADE brands in North America. The KATE SPADE International segment consists of the Company’s kate spade new york and JACK SPADE brands in international markets, which operates principally in Japan, Asia (excluding Japan), Europe and Latin America).

