Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys 34,294 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 222.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,294 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of MGM Growth Properties worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,024 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE MGP) traded down 0.44% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 29,842 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of -1.34. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $31.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.43 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 205.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGP. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. Its portfolio consists of approximately 10 destination resorts.

