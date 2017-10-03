Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PayPal Holdings were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 491,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 35,294 shares in the last quarter. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd now owns 125,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,015,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) opened at 64.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average is $63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $65.24.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PayPal Holdings had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. PayPal Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post $1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $79,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $9,890,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,244,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,351 shares of company stock worth $15,302,809. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. TheStreet upgraded PayPal Holdings from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Vetr upgraded PayPal Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.78 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PayPal Holdings from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp raised PayPal Holdings to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of PayPal Holdings in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

PayPal Holdings Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

