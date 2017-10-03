TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cowen and Company reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.56.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) opened at 15.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.56 billion.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $81.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. TrueCar’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TrueCar will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ion Yadigaroglu sold 52,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $857,804.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,048.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Swart sold 34,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $690,984.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,844.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,008,207 shares of company stock worth $37,117,119. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TrueCar by 648.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in TrueCar by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc is an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company. The Company has a data-driven online platform, which features market data and analytics. The Company-branded platform is available on its TrueCar Website and mobile applications. It customizes and operates its platform on a co-branded basis for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for a range of enterprises.

