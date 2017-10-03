Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) Short Interest Up 11.0% in September

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,692,871 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 19,547,141 shares. Currently, 20.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,906,377 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Cowen and Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.72.

In other news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 12,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $502,658.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,678.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,932.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,686 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $309,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817,010 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth $125,824,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 152.3% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,532,600 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $134,945,000 after buying an additional 2,132,600 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth $38,084,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 45.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,678,180 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $64,106,000 after buying an additional 523,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ TRIP) opened at 40.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 2.37. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $66.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.13.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The travel company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. TripAdvisor, the Company’s brand, is a travel site. The Company operates through two segments: Hotel and Non-Hotel. The Company’s Hotel segment includes click-based advertising and transaction; display-based and subscription-based advertising, and other hotel operations.

