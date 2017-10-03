Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Buckingham Research

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) had its target price raised by Buckingham Research from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Monday. Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded Trinity Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.
Shares of Trinity Industries (TRN) opened at 35.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.19. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $35.97.
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.40 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.
In related news, major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 403,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $11,477,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,738,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,709,624 shares of company stock valued at $48,298,143 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,345,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,040,000 after buying an additional 78,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,934,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,998,000 after buying an additional 24,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,071,000 after buying an additional 71,993 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,733,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,544,000 after buying an additional 316,694 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trinity Industries
Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company that owns businesses providing products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation and construction sectors. The Company’s products and services include railcars and railcar parts; parts and steel components; the leasing, management and maintenance of railcars; highway products; construction aggregates; inland barges; structural wind towers; steel utility structures; storage and distribution containers, and trench shields and shoring products.
