Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
According to Zacks, “Trinity Industries, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture, marketing, and leasing of a wide variety of products consisting of the following business segments or groups: Railcar Group, Inland Barge Group, Parts and Services Group, Highway Construction Product Group, Concrete & Aggregate Group, Industrial Group, and others. Others includes transportation services, the company’s captive insurance company, and other peripheral businesses. “
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Trinity Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Trinity Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Axiom Securities reiterated a sell rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Trinity Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) opened at 35.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.19. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $35.97.
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.40 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 32.10%.
In related news, major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 60,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,726,651.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 167,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $4,605,036.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,709,624 shares of company stock worth $48,298,143. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 486,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 19.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.
About Trinity Industries
Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company that owns businesses providing products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation and construction sectors. The Company’s products and services include railcars and railcar parts; parts and steel components; the leasing, management and maintenance of railcars; highway products; construction aggregates; inland barges; structural wind towers; steel utility structures; storage and distribution containers, and trench shields and shoring products.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinity Industries (TRN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.