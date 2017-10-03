Triangle Capital Corporation (TCAP) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE:TCAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TCAP. Robert W. Baird raised Triangle Capital Corporation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Triangle Capital Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triangle Capital Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Triangle Capital Corporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of Triangle Capital Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE TCAP) opened at 14.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.23 million, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.91. Triangle Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE:TCAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.25 million. Triangle Capital Corporation had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Triangle Capital Corporation will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. Triangle Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 346.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCAP. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Triangle Capital Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. WFG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Triangle Capital Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Triangle Capital Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triangle Capital Corporation by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triangle Capital Corporation by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 405,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $714,413,000 after purchasing an additional 83,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

About Triangle Capital Corporation

Triangle Capital Corporation is an internally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company that provides customized financing to lower middle market companies located primarily in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to seek attractive returns by generating current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity-related investments.

