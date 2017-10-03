Trecora Resources (TREC) Major Shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al Sells 20,000 Shares

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $263,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,717,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,990,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $259,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $253,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $253,400.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $256,400.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $252,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $254,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $256,400.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $254,000.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $253,400.00.

Trecora Resources (TREC) opened at 13.20 on Tuesday. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $320.80 million, a P/E ratio of 77.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $62.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 3.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trecora Resources will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,873,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,890,000 after acquiring an additional 225,893 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trecora Resources during the second quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

TREC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Trecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Trecora Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trecora Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources (TREC) is a provider of high-purity specialty hydrocarbons and waxes. TREC owns and operates a facility located in southeast Texas, just north of Beaumont, which specializes in high-purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. The Company operates through two segments: specialty petrochemical products and specialty synthetic waxes.

