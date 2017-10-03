Trecora Resources (TREC) Major Shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al Sells 16,516 Shares

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 16,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $218,011.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,700,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,846,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 29th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $263,600.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $253,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $253,400.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $256,400.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $252,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $254,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $256,400.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $254,000.00.

Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE TREC) traded up 0.76% on Tuesday, reaching $13.30. 14,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $62.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Trecora Resources will post $0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,873,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,890,000 after purchasing an additional 225,893 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Trecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Trecora Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Trecora Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trecora Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources (TREC) is a provider of high-purity specialty hydrocarbons and waxes. TREC owns and operates a facility located in southeast Texas, just north of Beaumont, which specializes in high-purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. The Company operates through two segments: specialty petrochemical products and specialty synthetic waxes.

