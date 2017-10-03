Traders Sell Shares of Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) on Strength (PEP)

Traders sold shares of Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $87.89 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $138.08 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $50.19 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Pepsico had the 19th highest net out-flow for the day. Pepsico traded up $0.01 for the day and closed at $109.13

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Pepsico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pepsico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pepsico from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut Pepsico from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Pepsico in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

The stock has a market cap of $155.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.82. Pepsico also was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 5,616 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 248% compared to the average volume of 1,616 put options.

Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.57 billion. Pepsico had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pepsico, Inc. will post $5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Pepsico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

In other news, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 63,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total transaction of $7,378,660.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,283,634.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Indra K. Nooyi sold 452,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $52,727,525.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 733,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,387,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 898,164 shares of company stock valued at $104,585,929 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Pepsico by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pepsico by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Pepsico by 6.7% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Pepsico during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its holdings in Pepsico by 6.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

