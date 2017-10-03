Traders Sell Shares of CVS Health Corporation (CVS) on Strength (CVS)

Investors sold shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $66.84 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $143.32 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $76.48 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, CVS Health Corporation had the 8th highest net out-flow for the day. CVS Health Corporation traded up $0.14 for the day and closed at $80.91

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 target price on CVS Health Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Vetr downgraded shares of CVS Health Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.97 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

The stock has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.01.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.36 billion. CVS Health Corporation had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. CVS Health Corporation’s payout ratio is 39.92%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $199,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Denton sold 237,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.65, for a total transaction of $18,883,262.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,096 shares in the company, valued at $11,238,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 696,078 shares of company stock worth $56,650,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in CVS Health Corporation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,840,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 366,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 3.7% in the first quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 561,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $44,062,000 after acquiring an additional 19,794 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 6.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health Corporation

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

