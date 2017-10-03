Traders Buy Shares of Entergy Corporation (ETR) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $21.69 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $10.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $11.62 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Entergy Corporation had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. Entergy Corporation traded down ($0.74) for the day and closed at $75.68

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy Corporation from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Entergy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Entergy Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Entergy Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entergy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.29. The firm’s market cap is $13.59 billion.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Entergy Corporation had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post $6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $38,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sallie T. Rainer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $77,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,495 shares of company stock worth $271,313. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy Corporation by 3,574.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,089,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,173,000 after buying an additional 15,651,863 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation by 43.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,888,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,991,000 after buying an additional 576,426 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation by 16.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,518,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,119,000 after buying an additional 485,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy Corporation by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,927,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,680,000 after acquiring an additional 470,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy Corporation by 99.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 902,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,296,000 after acquiring an additional 449,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production and retail electric distribution operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric power to retail and wholesale customers in areas of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans and operates a natural gas distribution business.

