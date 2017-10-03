Traders Buy Public Storage (PSA) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $46.71 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $21.14 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.57 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Public Storage had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. Public Storage traded down ($1.36) for the day and closed at $212.92

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up previously from $197.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.91.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.49 and a 200-day moving average of $211.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 53.35% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post $7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 113.96%.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Spogli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.59 per share, with a total value of $401,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,667,000 after acquiring an additional 149,004 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Public Storage by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal business activities include the ownership and operation of self-storage facilities, which offer storage spaces for lease, generally on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use, ancillary activities, such as merchandise sales and tenant reinsurance to the tenants at its self-storage facilities, as well as the acquisition and development of additional self-storage space.

