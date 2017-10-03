Tractor Supply’s (TSCO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSCO. BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $83.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $57.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a hold rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.24.

Shares of Tractor Supply (TSCO) opened at 62.99 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 6.16%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post $3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 6,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

