TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 770,971 Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 770,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,207,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned 1.44% of Warrior Met Coal as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,256,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) traded up 1.18% on Tuesday, hitting $24.03. 172,137 shares of the company were exchanged. Warrior Met Coal Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $363.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.75 million. Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc. will post $4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Warrior Met Coal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, FBR & Co raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.64.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc, formerly Warrior Met Coal, LLC, is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the steel industry from underground mines located in Brookwood, Alabama, southwest of Birmingham and near Tuscaloosa. These underground coalmines are 1,400 to 2,100 feet underground. Its operations serve markets in the United States, Europe, Asia and South America via barge and rail access to the Port of Mobile.

