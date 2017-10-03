TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Has $89.17 Million Holdings in Unifirst Corporation (UNF)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 44,857 shares during the quarter. Unifirst Corporation accounts for approximately 1.2% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.13% of Unifirst Corporation worth $89,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 52,993.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,102,000 after buying an additional 1,849,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,404,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 813,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,490,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE UNF) traded down 0.42% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,884 shares. Unifirst Corporation has a 12-month low of $116.67 and a 12-month high of $154.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.95 and its 200-day moving average is $140.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Unifirst Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 2.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifirst Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Unifirst Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Unifirst Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

About Unifirst Corporation

UniFirst Corporation is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

