TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Has $36,009,000 Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. maintained its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,499,732 shares of the construction company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Taylor Morrison Home Corp accounts for about 0.5% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of Taylor Morrison Home Corp worth $36,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 34.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 20.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 52.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 717.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) traded up 0.41% on Tuesday, reaching $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 318,386 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 13.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $908.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.70 million. Taylor Morrison Home Corp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $43.60 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on TMHC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder, which designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The Company is also a land developer, with a portfolio of lifestyle and master-planned communities. Its segments include East, which includes Atlanta, Charlotte, North Florida, Raleigh, Southwest Florida and Tampa; Central, which includes Austin, Dallas, and Houston (each of the Dallas and Houston markets include both a Taylor Morrison division and a Darling Homes division); West, which includes Bay Area, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Sacramento and Southern California, and Mortgage Operations, which includes Taylor Morrison Home Funding, LLC (TMHF) and Inspired Title Services, LLC (Inspired Title).

