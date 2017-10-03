Towne Bank (TOWN) & Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Critical Contrast

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT) and Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Towne Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Towne Bank pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp Montana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.5% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Towne Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Towne Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana $36.88 million 1.98 $4.95 million $1.30 14.74 Towne Bank $428.48 million 4.90 $91.02 million $1.47 23.06

Towne Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana. Eagle Bancorp Montana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Towne Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Towne Bank has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Towne Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana 12.06% 8.36% 0.74% Towne Bank 19.27% 8.30% 1.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and Towne Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 0 0 0 N/A Towne Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Towne Bank has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.55%. Given Towne Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Towne Bank is more favorable than Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Summary

Towne Bank beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana (the Bank). The Bank is a Montana-chartered commercial bank. The Bank has equity investments in Certified Development Entities, which have received allocations of New Markets Tax Credits (NMTC). The Company offers wealth management services at its locations through financial advisors employed by the Bank. The Bank originates residential mortgages (one- to four-family) and commercial real estate loans, real estate construction loans, home equity loans, consumer loans and commercial loans. The Bank offers a range of deposit accounts, which include certificates of deposit accounts ranging in terms from 90 days to 5 years, as well as, checking, savings and money market accounts. Individual retirement accounts (IRAs) are included in certificates of deposit.

Towne Bank Company Profile

TowneBank is a community bank. The Bank offers personal banking services and business banking services. The Bank operates through three segments: Banking, Realty and Insurance. The Banking segment provides loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment provides residential real estate services, originations of a range of mortgage loans, resort property management, and residential and commercial title insurance. The Insurance segment provides property and casualty insurance, as well as employee and group benefits. The Bank provides checking accounts, cards, savings, money markets and certificate of deposits (CDs), mobile banking, financial management software, private banking and switch kit. The Bank also offers auto loans, home equity loans, construction loans, lot loans, recreational vehicles, mortgage loans, land acquisition loans, construction loans, development Loans, and personal loans and lines of credit.

