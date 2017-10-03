Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,721,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,172,400 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.64% of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) worth $590,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) by 37.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 41,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) by 70.7% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 139,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) by 26.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 96,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 7,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) in a research note on Friday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised Toronto Dominion Bank (The) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Toronto Dominion Bank (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto Dominion Bank (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) traded up 0.70% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.35. 441,290 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $57.42. The firm has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank (The) had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post $4.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Toronto Dominion Bank (The)’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 31st that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Toronto Dominion Bank (The)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

