Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
TNXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Drexel Hamilton began coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) traded down 5.48% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 178,229 shares. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. The stock’s market cap is $32.36 million.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post ($3.02) EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Seth Lederman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,498. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 41,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Company Profile
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing pharmaceutical products for central nervous system disorders. The companys lead program focuses on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) that is characterized by chronic disability, inadequate treatment options, high utilization of healthcare services, and economic burden.
Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.