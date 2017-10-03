Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,865 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.27% of Toll Brothers worth $17,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 18,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers Inc. alerts:

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE TOL) opened at 41.57 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post $3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $515,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,535.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $82,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,381. Corporate insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/toll-brothers-inc-tol-shares-bought-by-ubs-asset-management-americas-inc.html.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is engaged in designing, building, marketing, selling and arranging financing for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The Company operates through two segments: Traditional Home Building and Toll Brothers City Living (City Living). Within the Traditional Home Building segment, it operates in five geographic segments in the United States: the North, consisting of Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey and New York; the Mid-Atlantic, consisting of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia; the South, consisting of Florida, North Carolina and Texas; the West, consisting of Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Washington, and California.

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.