Tix Corp. (TIXC) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Tix Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIXC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Tix Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIXC) remained flat at $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,765 shares of the company traded hands. Tix Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

Tix Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tix Corp. had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter.

Tix Corp. Company Profile

Tix Corporation is an entertainment company. The Company is engaged in providing discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations through its subsidiary, Tix4Tonight, LLC (Tix4Tonight). Tix4Tonight offers for sale discount show and discount dinner reservations. When selling last minute discounted tickets, Tix4Tonight sells them under short-term, exclusive and non-exclusive agreements with Las Vegas shows, and various attractions and tours running at any one time.

