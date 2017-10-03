Time Warner Inc. (TWX) Position Lowered by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,586 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 141,282 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Time Warner were worth $11,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Time Warner by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,756 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $397,891,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Time Warner in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,886,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Time Warner by 27.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,132 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Time Warner by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 897,692 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,137,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Time Warner by 10.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) opened at 103.08 on Tuesday. Time Warner Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.32 and a 52 week high of $103.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average is $100.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Time Warner had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Time Warner Inc. will post $6.10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Time Warner’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Time Warner in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $102.42) on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Time Warner from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.50 price target on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.91.

Time Warner Company Profile

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

