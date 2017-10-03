TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in ArcelorMittal (MT)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 589,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,408,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ArcelorMittal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MT. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Genesee Valley Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 14.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SBG Securities cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) opened at 26.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.10. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $28.11.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.55. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post $3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal SA (ArcelorMittal) is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa. ArcelorMittal operates through five segments, which include NAFTA; Europe; Brazil; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), and Mining.

