TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in World Fuel Services Corporation (INT)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,625 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of World Fuel Services Corporation worth $13,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Corporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in World Fuel Services Corporation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in World Fuel Services Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 28,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services Corporation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services Corporation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE INT) opened at 35.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.95. World Fuel Services Corporation has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). World Fuel Services Corporation had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. World Fuel Services Corporation’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corporation will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos M. Velazquez sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $231,119.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,758.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INT shares. BidaskClub raised World Fuel Services Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered World Fuel Services Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

World Fuel Services Corporation is engaged in providing aviation, marine and land energy, logistics and technology solutions to customers and suppliers around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Aviation, Marine and Land. In its Aviation segment, the Company offers fuel and related products and services.

