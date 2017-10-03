Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has $1.43 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 686,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,738,000 after purchasing an additional 53,153 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,726,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,731,000 after buying an additional 46,180 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in S&P Global by 14.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 126,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 16,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 136.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 871,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,965,000 after buying an additional 503,260 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has $1.43 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-has-1-43-million-holdings-in-sp-global-inc-spgi.html.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays PLC raised their target price on S&P Global from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS AG boosted their target price on S&P Global from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) opened at 157.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.26 and a 200-day moving average of $144.22. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $107.21 and a one year high of $158.35.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 202.37% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post $6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $130,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,059. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, formerly McGraw Hill Financial Inc, is a provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Ratings, which provides credit ratings, research and analytics to investors, issuers and other market participants; Market and Commodities Intelligence, which offers multi-asset-class data, research and analytical capabilities that integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, and deliver their customers in the commodity and energy markets access to information, data, analytic services and pricing and benchmarks, and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices), which is an index provider that maintains a range of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors.

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.