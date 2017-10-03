Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Receives $202.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.21.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective (up from $182.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) traded down 0.723% during trading on Friday, reaching $190.155. 509,902 shares of the company traded hands. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $139.07 and a 12 month high of $194.30. The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.128 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.55 and its 200 day moving average is $173.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post $9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.45%.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $5,280,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Seth H. Hoogasian sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total value of $736,092.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,738 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,112. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $108,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

