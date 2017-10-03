The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Holdings Increased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,581 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,149,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,601,000 after buying an additional 1,585,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2,314.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,552,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,129,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,579,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,113,000 after acquiring an additional 680,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,856,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,302,000 after acquiring an additional 790,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 55.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,664 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) opened at 77.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.44. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $76.89 and a one year high of $97.77.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post $3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from The Kraft Heinz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 target price on The Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

