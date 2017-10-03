Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Position Held by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas maintained its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 18.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.5% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ TXN) opened at 89.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average of $81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.80 and a 1-year high of $90.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post $4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 74% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.56.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 14,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,151,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,278.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 105,396 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $8,632,986.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 252,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,662,370.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,301 shares of company stock valued at $17,259,256. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

