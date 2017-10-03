Texan Capital Management Sells 69,696 Shares of Altria Group (MO)

Texan Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,696 shares during the period. Texan Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 155,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 552,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Vetr downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.38 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Cowen and Company set a $78.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $76.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.57.

In other Altria Group news, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $994,959.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,590,842.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $1,959,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group (NYSE MO) traded up 0.56% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922,224 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.17. The firm has a market cap of $121.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $77.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post $3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

