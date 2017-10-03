Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Given Underperform Rating at Bank of America Corporation

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Bank of America Corporation in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $155.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Bank of America Corporation’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 55.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $464.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.17 to $444.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Vetr cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $358.85 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.14.

Tesla (TSLA) traded up 1.94% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,148,570 shares. The firm’s market cap is $58.10 billion. Tesla has a one year low of $178.19 and a one year high of $389.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $354.92 and a 200 day moving average of $332.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post ($6.32) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 44,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.36, for a total transaction of $15,240,299.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,290,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric Branderiz sold 99 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.12, for a total value of $34,661.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,256 shares of company stock worth $16,756,628. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 336 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

