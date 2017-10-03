Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS AG cut Territorial Bancorp to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $36.00.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) opened at 32.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.65. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.29.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, General Counsel Vernon Hirata sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $116,250.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Allan S. Kitagawa sold 4,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $144,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,803 shares of company stock worth $355,403 over the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,131,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 690.6% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 25,731 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 131.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 15,992 shares during the period. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc is the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides financial services to individuals, families and businesses through its banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

