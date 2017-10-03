TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of TeleTech Holdings worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in TeleTech Holdings by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 4.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 8,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TeleTech Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut TeleTech Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Shares of TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) opened at 42.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $43.45.

TeleTech Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $353.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.52 million. TeleTech Holdings had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TeleTech Holdings, Inc. will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This is a boost from TeleTech Holdings’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. TeleTech Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

TeleTech Holdings Company Profile

TeleTech Holdings, Inc (TeleTech) is a customer service provider that delivers consulting, technology, growth and customer care solutions on a global scale. The Company operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS) and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

