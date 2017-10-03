Teekay Corporation (TK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Teekay Corporation has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Teekay Corporation has a dividend payout ratio of -17.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Teekay Corporation to earn $0.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 366.7%.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) traded up 0.33% on Tuesday, reaching $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,373 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. Teekay Corporation has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company’s market capitalization is $786.68 million.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.65 million. Teekay Corporation had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teekay Corporation will post ($1.26) EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teekay Corporation in a report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Teekay Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teekay Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Teekay Corporation Company Profile

Teekay Corporation (Teekay) is a provider of crude oil and gas marine transportation services. The Company also offers offshore oil production, storage and offloading services, primarily under long-term, fixed-rate contracts. The Company is engaged in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping sectors, as well as in the operations in the offshore production, storage and transportation sector.

