Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2,078,000 Stake in Apache Corporation (APA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky maintained its stake in shares of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,365 shares of the energy company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Apache Corporation were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Apache Corporation by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,922,731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,434,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apache Corporation by 3,551.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,003,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,490,509,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apache Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,448,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,676,000 after purchasing an additional 128,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apache Corporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,938,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,024,633,000 after purchasing an additional 146,990 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apache Corporation by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,112,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $724,360,000 after purchasing an additional 404,098 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apache Corporation (APA) opened at 45.72 on Tuesday. Apache Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.14 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The firm’s market cap is $17.42 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.02.

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Apache Corporation had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Apache Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apache Corporation will post $0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Apache Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,997.50%.

In other news, Director George D. Lawrence acquired 900 shares of Apache Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $38,241.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,528.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of Apache Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.32 per share, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $235,094. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APA. BidaskClub raised shares of Apache Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Apache Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Apache Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apache Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 price objective on Apache Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apache Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.59.

About Apache Corporation

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company’s production segments include: the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom North Sea. It also pursues exploration interests in Suriname.

