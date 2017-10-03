Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Nucor Corporation were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor Corporation by 12.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,016,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,719,000 after purchasing an additional 114,617 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in Nucor Corporation in the first quarter worth $426,000. Beacon Trust Co. grew its stake in Nucor Corporation by 3.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Trust Co. now owns 5,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Nucor Corporation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Nucor Corporation by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 14,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $898,999.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 361,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,772,333.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon J. Topalian sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $158,163.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,110.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,495 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) opened at 56.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86. Nucor Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.30 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Nucor Corporation had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post $3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Nucor Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on NUE. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Nucor Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nucor Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.50 price target on shares of Nucor Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.12.

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in its steel mills. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials. The steel mills segment produces and distributes sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling and sheet piling) and bar steel (blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar, wire rod and special bar quality).

