Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 5,678 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

Teachers Advisors LLC cut its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of W.P. Carey worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 179.3% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 148.7% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $128,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 12.3% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 6.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded W.P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised W.P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded W.P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $59.50) on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. W.P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) opened at 67.77 on Tuesday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $70.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average of $65.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.86.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $221.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.19 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post $2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.21%.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey provides long-term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions for companies worldwide, and manages a global investment portfolio. It has two primary business segments. Under the investment management segment, the Company earns revenue as the advisor to publicly owned, non-actively traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are sponsored by the Company under the Corporate Property Associates brand name (the CPA REITs) and invests in similar properties.

