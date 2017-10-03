Teachers Advisors LLC Has $10.60 Million Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nordstrom worth $10,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 12.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 55.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 6,460.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 32.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) opened at 44.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.85. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $62.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 71.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 70.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.99 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS AG lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.77.

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The Company’s segments include Retail and Credit. As of March 20, 2017, the Company operated 344 the United States stores located in 40 states as well as an e-commerce business. The Company also offers its customers a variety of payment products and services, including credit and debit cards.

