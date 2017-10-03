Target Corporation (TGT) Position Boosted by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 234.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,434 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,546 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target Corporation were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Corporation by 23.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Corporation by 9.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Target Corporation by 18.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 2,559 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Target Corporation by 19.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Target Corporation by 105.6% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Target Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.66 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised Target Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target Corporation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered Target Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE TGT) opened at 58.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.24. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $79.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 billion. Target Corporation had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. Target Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post $4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Target Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Hourigan Rice Jacqueline sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $277,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $137,359.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation Profile

Target Corporation (Target) is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. Its digital channels include a range of general merchandise, including a range of items found in its stores, along with an assortment, such as additional sizes and colors sold only online.

