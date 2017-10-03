Taptica International Ltd (MARI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $441.00

Taptica International Ltd (LON:MARI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 441 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 441 ($5.85), with a volume of shares trading hands.

Taptica International Company Profile

Taptica International Ltd offers data-focused marketing solutions that drive execution and brand insight in mobile, leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users for every application, service, and brand. The Company’s technology is based on artificial intelligence and machine learning at big data scale.

