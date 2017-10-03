Systemax Inc. (SYX) CEO Lawrence P. Reinhold Sells 80,203 Shares

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) CEO Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 80,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $2,148,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lawrence P. Reinhold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 47,880 shares of Systemax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,200,351.60.

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) opened at 27.12 on Tuesday. Systemax Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm’s market cap is $1.00 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter. Systemax had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post $1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Systemax by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Systemax by 193.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Systemax by 12.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Systemax by 49.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Systemax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Systemax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Sidoti reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Systemax in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc is a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. The Company’s segments are Industrial Products Group (IPG), EMEA Technology Products Group (EMEA), and Corporate and Other (Corporate). The IPG segment sells an array of maintenance, repair and operational (MRO) products, which are marketed in North America.

