Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Synovus Financial Corp. earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.3623684897821 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE SNV) opened at 46.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Synovus Financial Corp. had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Synovus Financial Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post $2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Synovus Financial Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Synovus Financial Corp. in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Synovus Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

In other news, EVP Curtis J. Perry sold 7,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $309,739.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Howard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $303,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company and a bank holding company. The Company provides integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance and mortgage services, to its customers through locally branded banking divisions of its subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank (the Bank), and other offices in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee.

