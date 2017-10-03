Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $91.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Synopsys is a vendor of electronic design automation (EDA) software to the semiconductor and electronics industries. Shares of Synopsys has outperformed the industry over the past one year. Synopsys recently completed the buyout of a privately-held self-funded company, QuantumWise. We believe that the company’s sustained focus on introducing new products, acquisitions and deal wins will continue to boost results, going ahead. Moreover, unique intellectual properties and global support provided by the company will likely drive its forthcoming results. Furthermore, Synopsys’ strategy to return wealth to shareholders highlights its growth potential and stable liquidity position. However, competition from peers, a challenging technology spending environment and uncertainty regarding the exact time of realizing acquisition synergies keep us on the side-lines.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNPS. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Synopsys from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) traded up 0.32% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.44. The company had a trading volume of 391,850 shares. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.29.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.22 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post $3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,533,247.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $384,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,423.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,500,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,474,000 after acquiring an additional 469,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 3,273.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,796,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synopsys by 19.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,240,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,269 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,277,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,973,000 after acquiring an additional 125,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 14,458.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,792 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides software, intellectual property (IP) and services. The Company supplies the electronic design automation (EDA) software that engineers use to design and test integrated circuits, also known as chips. It also offers IP products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs rather than designing those circuits themselves.

