Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Synopsys is a vendor of electronic design automation (EDA) software to the semiconductor and electronics industries. Shares of Synopsys has outperformed the industry over the past one year. Synopsys recently completed the buyout of a privately-held self-funded company, QuantumWise. We believe that the company’s sustained focus on introducing new products, acquisitions and deal wins will continue to boost results, going ahead. Moreover, unique intellectual properties and global support provided by the company will likely drive its forthcoming results. Furthermore, Synopsys’ strategy to return wealth to shareholders highlights its growth potential and stable liquidity position. However, competition from peers, a challenging technology spending environment and uncertainty regarding the exact time of realizing acquisition synergies keep us on the side-lines.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a positive rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.88.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) opened at 81.18 on Monday. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.29.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post $3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $384,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,423.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,533,247.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3,273.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,796,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,991,000 after buying an additional 12,416,921 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 14,458.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,031,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,084,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,240,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,269 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,449,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,685,000 after acquiring an additional 824,879 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides software, intellectual property (IP) and services. The Company supplies the electronic design automation (EDA) software that engineers use to design and test integrated circuits, also known as chips. It also offers IP products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs rather than designing those circuits themselves.

