Synnex Corporation (SNX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

SNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Synnex Corporation in a report on Sunday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered Synnex Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Synnex Corporation in a report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synnex Corporation from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Synnex Corporation from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synnex Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.86.

Synnex Corporation (SNX) traded up 1.11% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.91. 177,497 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average is $115.09. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.08. Synnex Corporation has a one year low of $100.06 and a one year high of $131.35.

Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Synnex Corporation had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. Synnex Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synnex Corporation will post $8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synnex Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Dennis Polk sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $172,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $227,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,175,068.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,553. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Synnex Corporation by 26.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Synnex Corporation by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Synnex Corporation by 34.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Synnex Corporation by 0.8% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Synnex Corporation by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

About Synnex Corporation

Synnex Corporation is a business process services company. The Company provides a range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy. The Company operates in two segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix.

