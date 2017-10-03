Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SYNC. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Synacor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Synacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.55 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Synacor in a report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synacor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Synacor Inc. alerts:

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) remained flat at $2.70 during trading on Monday. 24,414 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. The stock’s market cap is $104.40 million. Synacor has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.43 million. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 39.21% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Synacor will post ($0.32) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/synacor-inc-sync-downgraded-by-valuengine.html.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Synacor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in Synacor by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 58,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Synacor by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Synacor in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synacor by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc is a technology development, multiplatform services and revenue partner for video, Internet and communications providers, device manufacturers and enterprises. The Company enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, actionable data and implementation.

Receive News & Ratings for Synacor Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synacor Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.