Symphony Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC)

Symphony Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,352 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 12,069.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 20.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 35.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Souther Corporation alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $35,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 24,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $2,927,619.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,895.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,531 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Symphony Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/symphony-asset-management-llc-trims-holdings-in-norfolk-souther-corporation-nsc.html.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE NSC) opened at 131.64 on Tuesday. Norfolk Souther Corporation has a 12 month low of $89.95 and a 12 month high of $133.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.38 and its 200-day moving average is $119.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Norfolk Souther Corporation had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Souther Corporation will post $6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Norfolk Souther Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 39.61%.

Norfolk Souther Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

About Norfolk Souther Corporation

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Souther Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Souther Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.